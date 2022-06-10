ORLANDO | The Diocese of Orlando will celebrate the ordination of 18 men to the permanent diaconate Saturday, June 10, at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe located at 8300 Vineland Ave. in Orlando.
Bishop John Noonan invites all the faithful to attend the Ordination, which will begin at 10 a.m. The Mass can be viewed livestream at the Diocese of Orlando’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/orlandodiocese/ and the Diocese of Orlando’s YouTube Channel: https://youtube.com/orlandodiocese.
Last week, the Florida Catholic profiled half the men, and their profiles can be found at https://www.thefloridacatholic.org/dioceses/orlando/meet-nine-of-the-diocese-s-future-deacons/article_49fda5dc-e1de-11ec-bfd4-7305129363aa.html. See below for the profiles of the other nine men.
Frank Joseph Nicsinger
Resurrection Parish, Lakeland
Frank Nicsinger is a longtime resident of Winter Haven, having relocated to the area more than 25 years ago with his family for work. He and his wife, Sheila, celebrated 40 years of marriage this February. Their two daughters reside in Winter Haven with their husbands and families. Nicsinger is happily known as grandpa to three grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.
The couple work together closely at a central Florida accounting firm specializing in tax preparation services. The two met at work more than 45 years ago and plan to continue working together until their upcoming retirement.
As part of the Resurrection Parish community, Nicsinger was drawn to the Polk Ecumenical Action Council for Empowerment (P.E.A.C.E.) ministry which has promoted youth arrest diversion programs, affordable housing, and healthcare for residents of Polk County. As a member of P.E.A.C.E., he is called to share the mission of this important advocacy group.
He brings his love of Christmas and the celebration of Jesus’ birth to other ministries such as, Operation Christmas Child, and Resurrection’s annual Christmas Giving Tree. Operation Christmas Child sends needed items all around the world and the Christmas Giving Tree connects children in need with gifts so they too may share in the joy of Christmas during that wonderful time of year. He is also a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Nicsinger felt a calling to the permanent diaconate most of his adult life. He said this set him on a path to look internally and pray for God’s divine guidance. Through formation, he noted his spirituality and desire “to truly be a servant of God to others has grown and blossomed.” He is looking forward to continuing his journey of growing more in his faith as he serves his community.
James Daniel Oates
Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Melbourne
James Oates was born in Fort Lauderdale, and moved to Brevard County in 1989, where he still lives with his wife of 22 years, Gynelle. The couple attends Our Lady of Lourdes Parish and volunteers with Daily Bread, a food pantry located in downtown Melbourne. When not volunteering or participating in diaconate formation, Oates works at Data Flow Systems, Inc.
“Our formation journey has been an adventure with many challenges and blessings,” he noted. “The encouragement, prayers, and love we have received have strengthened and sustained us throughout diaconate formation. Gynelle and I have grown in love for God and each other as we navigate this path in response to God’s call for our family.”
Striving as a family to do “God’s will in all things,” they prayerfully continue “this beautiful diaconal journey together — a journey of love, grace and service, with the help of the Holy Trinity and under the mantle of our Blessed Mother.”
Joseph Anton Pecko
Our Saviour Parish, Cocoa Beach
Service to God and country runs in the Pecko family. Joseph Pecko, one of nine children, lived in South Carolina where his father retired from the U.S. Air Force and served as a deacon in the Diocese of Charleston. Pecko joined the U.S. Army in 1986. Of his three children with his wife, Christine, two have also joined the military while the other is an officer with Florida Fish and Wildlife.
Pecko retired from the Army as a social worker with the rank of colonel and continues to serve as a civilian, with a cumulative 36 years of federal service.
He and his family moved to Cocoa Beach in 2008, and have been faithful members of Our Saviour Parish ever since. Both have been involved with community improvement projects and created a non-profit organization to assist the poor of their community and those around the world. They have also been involved in teen ministry, youth faith formation, Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults, and the ministry to the sick and homebound.
Beyond Our Saviour, Pecko supports a group for individuals living with HIV under Project Response in Melbourne. He also used his clinical mental health background to provide couples with counseling. He serves on the Healthcare Services Board for Catholic Charities of Central Florida.
He said his diaconate formation experience “has been a blessing for my personal and spiritual growth as a Catholic man.” He added the experience deepened the couple’s relationship with God. His vision for the future as a deacon is to serve God, the bishop, and the Diocese of Orlando by joining the clergy at Our Saviour where he will serve the parishioners and all who live in and visit the Space Coast community.
Jairo Rosario Juarbe
St. Ann Parish, Haines City
Jairo Rosario has always had a desire to help people and felt that God was calling him to a life of service. He just wasn’t sure exactly what he was meant to do. He and his wife, Lydia Danela De Jesús, served in their parish’s youth ministry in Puerto Rico for several years, but he still felt he needed to do more. Occasionally people would suggest that he become a deacon, but he dismissed the idea considering himself too young and unqualified.
In 2013, the couple moved to Florida, seeking a better quality of life. Rosario began working at Westgate Resorts and the couple found a new community of faith at St. Ann Parish in Haines City. Once again, he felt God calling him to serve, but this time his path was made clearer.
“I put everything in prayer and in God’s hands, and through mysterious ways, God answered my prayer through my pastor, Father Alfonso Cely,” he said. “After the Sacrament of Reconciliation, he invited me to consider the permanent diaconate. It was a call that I welcomed with courage and joy into my heart.”
With his wife’s encouragement to “give the Lord the best of your years,” he joined the diaconate formation program. During formation he volunteered with St. Vincent de Paul and he now looks forward to continuing to help God’s people.
“During all my formation years, I feel that I grew so much as a person and spiritually I feel like a different person, a better husband and a better member of my family and my community,” he said. “I ask God daily to help me become a better person to better serve and help those around me; family, friends, co-workers and all the people of God, so that together we can walk the path to holiness.”
Javier Emilio Sacco Pérez
Holy Cross Parish, Orlando
Javier Sacco said his journey in the Church began when he met his wife, Mónica. For the last 29 years they have been growing together and prayerfully following God’s plan for their lives, even when that plan meant moving with their family to an entirely new continent.
Sacco was born in Montevideo, Uruguay. He moved his family to Wichita, Kansas, in 1989. The couple stayed for 10 years and raised their six children, before moving to Orlando.
Since arriving in Orlando, the family has attended Holy Cross Parish and Sacco has been involved in several ministries, including bible studies, faith formation and Baptism and Marriage preparation. He has a great love for St. Francis of Assisi, and one of his greatest wishes is to bring young people back to the Church.
Out in the community he serves food to the homeless and supports migrants who are newly arrived in the United States. As the owner of a remodeling company Sacco is always trying to do the work of the Gospel.
“I try to use (my work) to evangelize clients and employees,” he said.
He is an avid soccer fan and enjoys grilling barbecue for his family and friends. No matter what he is doing, he recognizes God’s blessings all around him.
“Every second that I breathe is a gift from God and I don’t have enough time in the day to thank Him for everything He gives us,” he said.
Jesús Roberto Suárez Hernández
St. Joseph Parish, Orlando
Jesús Suárez has been married to Gracebell Diez de Andino for almost 29 years, and together they have raised three sons. For the last 32 years, he has been an airline pilot, and more recently, has worked as a full-time instructor and line pilot with JetBlue. In 2001, the couple left Puerto Rico to resettle in Orlando. They began attending St. Isaac Jogues Parish and later joined St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish (now St. Joseph Parish), where then-pastor Father Tom Walden suggested Suárez discern the diaconate.
“I have been blessed and challenged, through formation, in the development and discovery of the different dimensions of the life of a deacon,” he said. Suárez has served in the community during his formation years by visiting the elderly and volunteering with prison ministry through the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
“Formation has developed our human, spiritual, intellectual, and pastoral dimensions and reaffirmed our original call to the diaconate.”
The diaconate classes offered through St. Leo University and the Diocese of Orlando prepared him both practically and spiritually for the life of a deacon, deepening his faith through theological studies and helping him obtain a bachelor’s degree in religion. He looks forward to putting his formation into practice in his new life of service.
“My vision for my family is to continue developing the diaconal dimensions we have acquired, humbly serving God’s people while being configured to Christ the Servant, sharing as a family God’s word and love,” he said.
Gary Quentin Tester
St. Joseph Parish, Orlando
As a child, Gary Tester desired to follow in his father’s footsteps, to serve God by being a minister. He would ultimately find his spiritual home in the Catholic Church, and that early desire to serve God, inspired by his father, never wavered.
Tester, his wife, Lynn, and their six children, lived in southeast Michigan. They were active in their parish and their community, serving in outreach with prisoners and working with vulnerable families through children and youth parish ministries. They served in adoption/foster care services and crisis pregnancy housing. An encounter with two men in diaconate formation at a retreat inspired him to explore a new way God might be calling him to serve.
“It was during this time that I felt the Holy Spirit beckoning, inquired about the diaconate program of the Archdiocese of Detroit and began prerequisite classes at Sacred Heart Major Seminary,” he said.
In 2015, those plans were put on hold when he accepted the position as executive director of Catholic Charities of Central Florida and moved his family to Orlando.
“It is one of the greatest blessings of my life as I am truly blessed to work with, for and among God’s people all day, every day, responding to Jesus’ call to feed and provide care, to help and to love, to house and protect,” he said.
The Tester family joined St. Joseph Parish in Orlando, where he officially entered the diaconate formation program with the support and prayers of family, friends, fellow parishioners and co-workers.
“My heart will always have a desire to serve the people of God, particularly the homeless, the poor and the underserved,” he said. “I pray that, through loving service to God and my brothers and sisters, my life will show others that Christ truly is the center of our hope, and it is our privilege to love and serve one another in His name.”
Ralph Gaffud Turingan
Ascension Parish, Melbourne
Ralph Turingan’s call to the diaconate stems from his childhood as one of 13 siblings, raised in a small fishing village in the Philippines. Those early experiences shaped the person he would become. He is now a professor of biological sciences at Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, where he lives with his family.
“My diaconal ministry is rooted in a farming-village life in the Philippines, full of love, humility, and simplicity,” he said. “The biblical roots of the diaconate often reference the deacons as servants of the poor, sick, widows, oppressed, hungry and everyone who needed help.”
He said he is inspired by the first deacons including St. Francis of Assisi, believed to be “most Christ-like,” a “man in love with God and with all God’s creation.”
Turingan came to the United States to attend graduate school. He and his wife of 36 years, Josephine (Joy) Escobar, have two grown daughters and two grandsons.
Since 1996, they have called Ascension Parish their spiritual home. It was his late pastor, Father Eamon Tobin, who first asked him to consider God’s calling to the diaconate, and supported Turingan’s journey.
“My diaconal ministry is fueled by those who have been with me throughout my continuing formation,” he said.
During his formation, Turingan served with the Catholic Campus Ministry at Florida Institute of Technology and has been involved with the fishing communities in Puerto Rico and the Philippines. He looks forward to serving his community as a permanent deacon.
“After Ordination, I commence working with our pastor, Father John Bosco Maison, as his envoy and servant to the Ascension Pastoral Council as it formulates and performs its function to engage and empower the lay community in the major ministries of our parish: liturgy, evangelization and outreach.”
Thomas Phillip Warwick
Ascension Parish, Melbourne
When Thomas Phillip Warwick (Phil) met his future wife, Barbara, at Purdue University, he was a recent convert to Catholicism and in the midst of discerning the priesthood. Warwick was attending the university’s Catholic Campus Ministry, and with her encouragement he continued to prayerfully consider the priesthood.
Ultimately, he realized that was not his calling, and reunited with Barbara after graduation. The couple was married in 1984, and have three daughters and four grandchildren. They live in Melbourne, where they are members of Ascension Parish.
Throughout their married life, the couple has volunteered in various Church and charitable ministries. Together they founded a charity and worked with the people of Haiti and Jamaica for 15 years. Like many people around the world, their lives were profoundly changed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but in the midst of the hardships, the couple has seen the hand of God.
“The six-year diaconate formation has challenged us and blessed us. Throughout this time, we faced many exhausting challenges, including the deaths of five family members, several close friends, and those I have witnessed in the hospital due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet the losses also brought great blessings in the support we received from our family, pastor, deacon mentor couple, friends, and coworkers,” he said. “Our losses, spiritual challenges, and blessings that followed shape how my wife and I see our future. We pray we can be effective ministers by relying on our wounds, grief, imperfections, and grace to help others with compassion and empathy in our parish, local hospitals, and the community.”
