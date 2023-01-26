ORLANDO  |  Women could be seen praying a rosary near the Life Monument statue, an immense structure depicting the Virgin Mary with Jesus as an unborn child, visible within her womb. The visual — fervent mothers praying in defense of life to their spiritual mother — set the tone for the Mass for Life, Jan. 20.

The Resurrection Parish, Winter Garden, mothers’ charism is to pray for the intercession of Our Lady for children, born and unborn, but that is only the beginning. Catholic Charities of Central Florida’s Culture of Life director Leidy Rivas said the Mass intention was for “the sacredness and dignity of all human life from conception to natural death.” The Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe is an opportunity to know “what our call is as Christians, that we have to value every human life – whether it’s the unborn to those on their death bed.” 

