Father Martin Nyguen shows his high school tassel to Morning Star Catholic School students during the Mass for Children with Special Abilities at Holy Family Parish, Orlando, Sept. 18, 2022. He said the tassel was a reminder to never give up hope. Residents from Bishop Grady Villas, a residential community for adults with disabilities also participated.

ORLANDO  |  Students from Morning Star Catholic School participated in a special Mass at Holy Family Parish, tailored to their needs, Sept. 18, 2022. Excited to be present, each was free to be themselves and reflect their gifts as part of the body of Christ.

Father Martin Nguyen blows a Morning Star Catholic School student a kiss during the Mass for Children with Special Abilities and residents from Bishop Grady Villas, an adult residential community for people with disabilites, Sept. 18, 2022 at Holy Family Parish.

Mass offers a time of celebration, community, and fellowship for all of God’s people, yet children with special abilities often feel overstimulated by their surroundings at a traditional Mass. While working in deaf ministry, Father Martin Nguyen, parochial administrator of Holy Family, noticed how children with special abilities are often underserved yet they have a strong desire to encounter Christ. He felt hosting this Mass would allow these children to be “reminded that their Creator has made them unique and special and that He loves them unconditionally.” 

