ORL Harvest Ball 1

Courtney, left, and Tyler, right, pose with support professional Christina Salvo, center.
ORL Harvest Ball 3

Brian Shields, meteorologist for WFTV Channel 9, left, and Ybeth Bruzual, anchor for Spectrum News 13, serve as co-hosts for Magnify of Central Florida's Harvest Ball, Oct. 22, 2022 at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort, Orlando.
ORL Harvest Ball 4

Bishop Grady Villas St. Cloud residents dance the night away at Magnify of Central Florida’s Harvest Ball, Oct. 22.
ORL Harvest Ball 5

Bishop Grady Villas, St. Cloud residents Neil and Carolina dance the night away at Magnify of Central Florida’s Harvest Ball, Oct. 22.
ORL Harvest Ball 6

Bishop Grady Villas St. Cloud residents and friends dance the night away at Magnify of Central Florida’s Harvest Ball, Oct. 22.

Residents, staff and guests purchased auction items and danced the night away at the Harvest Ball of Magnify of Central Florida to benefit works that magnify the God-given gifts of people with disabilities. Hundreds of supporters came out for the event held at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort in Orlando Oct. 22, 2022. The night served to raise funds for the numerous programs that fall under Magnify: Project SEARCH, which trains and helps those with unique abilities find employment; and Bishop Grady Villas residence, which promotes independent living. The services are part of the reason for the rebranding ­— because Magnify is an outcome of so many programs born from the simple initial idea of providing a residence community for those with disabilities.

“We were so blessed by the opportunity to gather the individuals that we serve together with our supporters in a celebration of Thanksgiving for the God-given gifts of our brothers and sisters with disabilities,” said Kevin C. Johnson, executive director at Magnify of Central Florida. “We were overwhelmed by the generosity of our supporters and so far are amazed that we have broken our fundraising record for the Harvest Ball.”

