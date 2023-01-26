ORLANDO  |  From a distance, it is as if peering through a kaleidoscope of activities seemingly unrelated to Catholicism or one’s common experience within the context of a Catholic Mass.  Vivid colored clothing, fruit, special cakes and red envelopes are key to the Vietnamese celebration of the Lunar New Year known as Tet. On Jan. 21, the St. Philip Phan Van Minh community gathered for this cultural celebration during a Mass that includes the remembrance of ancestors, gratitude, and hope for the new year.  

This cultural integration is the very essence of the presence of Christ incarnate, coming to each culture and speaking through it.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.