Chris Reed

Chris Reed, an artist from St. Margaret Mary Parish in Winter Park, illustrates parishes throughout the diocese.

WINTER PARK  |  It began with St. Margaret Mary Parish in Winter Park. As a place of special meaning for artist Chris Reed, it was the perfect place to kick-off his goal to sketch each of the 80 parishes, two basilicas and 11 missions in the Diocese of Orlando. What started as a way to fill the extra time Reed suddenly had during paternity leave, has now become a mission to highlight the beauty of the faith that each of these buildings embody. 

“Initially, it was a hobby, a personal endeavor, a way to engage with my faith on a deeper level. But as I delved into the project, I realized that it might also serve a larger purpose. By capturing these sanctuaries in my sketches, I hope to highlight the beauty inherent in these spaces, places where we gather in worship,” said Reed. “The ultimate goal? To inspire an appreciation for these architectural treasures and deepen the connection people feel with their places of worship.”

