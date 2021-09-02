WINTER PARK | Liturgical ministers and clergy from around the diocese joined in renewing their Baptismal promises at Sts. Peter and Paul Parish in Winter Park during the Orlando Liturgical Conference.
Speakers from Liturgy Training Publications offered several presentations on the call of baptized Catholics to be priest, prophet, and king and what that looks like in the Mass. The conference, held Aug. 27-28, gathered almost 175 lay ministers and clergy to deepen their understanding of their Baptismal mission through the celebration of the Mass and beyond.
Wendie Ricketts, director of faith formation at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Candler, said she learned much and appreciated the emphasis on the word “servant” rather than “volunteer.” “We are here to serve the Lord, rather than volunteer in a ministry,” she said. She also hopes to educate catechumens on how “Baptism opens the door to other Sacraments” while reinforcing the mission with which they are entrusted.
Deacon Pedro Laboy, of St. Augustine Parish, appreciated reassurance regarding the connection between Baptism, where we die with Christ and rise with Him” to the funeral rite. “I do a lot of funerals and share the reflection that each person’s journey begins at the Baptismal font and how it affects our journey until the day we depart this world.” He highlighted the similarities of the funeral and Baptismal rites and the sacramentals – the white garment or pall, candles, and water.
