Each week we hope to provide a question about Lent to our local priests. This week, Father Glenn Lopez, parochial vicar of Most Precious Blood in Oviedo, responds to the question:
Why don’t we eat meat on Fridays?
“Before Vatican II, Catholics were required to abstain from meat every Friday as a form of penance in honor of the death of Jesus Christ on the Cross on Good Friday. This beautiful tradition is still practiced today not only as a form of penance but of sacrifice and communion with the suffering Christ. As sacrifice and communion, abstinence becomes an act of love for the suffering Christ and for people who are suffering. Voluntarily and prayerfully giving up something good, like eating luxury food as meat during the Fridays of Lent, is practiced for our spiritual benefit. If one wants to make abstinence a major part of their spiritual discipline and growth, the Church highly recommends abstention from meat on all Fridays of the year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.