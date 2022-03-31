Each week we hope to provide a question about Lent to our local priests. This week, Father Dominic Buckley, a priest of the Diocese of Orlando and doctoral candidate who serves as director of pre-theology and assistant professor of philosophy at St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach, responds to the question:
What does hosanna mean and why do we say it on Palm Sunday?
Words mean so much. When we pray as a community at Mass, our words mean even more as we speak with one voice to God. That’s why the words we pray at Mass are chosen with such care and purpose. Hosanna is one of those words. It simply means “Save us” in Hebrew, but in the nearly 3,000-year-old biblical tradition it stood as a one-word prayer calling out for a Messiah. We sing hosanna each Mass as part of the “holy, holy, holy” prayer, when we ask Jesus to come and renew us once more in the new covenant of his body and blood. We also sing hosanna on Palm Sunday when we celebrate and recall Jesus’ dramatic entry into Jerusalem during the original Holy Week. We hear the crowd saying, “Hosanna, Son of David!” and we join in because we believe Jesus is the chosen one, the Messiah come to establish a new age of God’s grace. In short, we say hosanna because God has answered our one-word prayer with a one-word answer: Jesus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.