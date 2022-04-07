Each week we hope to provide a question about Lent to our local priests. This week, Father Roberto Marquez, parochial vicar at St. James Cathedral, Orlando, responds to the question:
Where do the palms for Palm Sunday come from and how are they disposed?
“The very large crowd spread their cloaks on the road, while others cut branches from the trees and strewed them on the road.” — Mt 21:8
As Jesus entered Jerusalem prior to His passion and crucifixion, He was greeted by crowds holding and laying down branches on the road, making way for the one who “comes in the name of the Lord.” (Lk 19:38) On Palm Sunday, this tradition continues marking the start of Holy Week, and though the date of the first observance is unclear, accounts exist from a woman’s diary named Egeria, a nun on pilgrimage to the Holy Land, that asserts a similar ceremony taking place as far back as the fourth century in Jerusalem.
However, it is believed that the current observance of Palm Sunday with procession and blessing of palms may have originated much later in the eighth or ninth century in the West, and it was eventually incorporated into the liturgy. Today, we continue the tradition on the Sunday before Easter with the faithful receiving blessed palms during the liturgy.
These palms typically come from harvesters or nurseries. Here, at the cathedral, we trim the palm trees around the campus and use them for the celebration. On Sunday, these palm leaves will be blessed by one of our priests making them “sacramentals.” For this reason, the palm leaves may be taken home and treated reverently.
The proper disposal of these palm leaves must also be carried out respectfully. Customarily, they will be returned to the Church before the following year’s Ash Wednesday, burned and used for ashes. The other way to properly dispose of the palm leaves would be to either burn them or bury them but never discarded with the trash.
May this Holy Week be a grace-filled and blessed one for all.
