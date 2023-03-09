TALLAHASSEE | Seizing the opportunity to represent persons with developmental disabilities, nearly 1,000 people will be attending Developmental Disabilities Awareness Day, March 14 in Tallahassee - whether virtually or in person.
Hosted by the Florida Developmental Disabilities Council, Inc., this is the fourth year for the event.
Keynote speaker is Kevin Johnson, chair of the Florida Developmental Disabilities Council and Executive Director of Magnify of Central Florida, a provider of residential, employment, youth transition-to-work, and life skills programs for individuals with developmental disabilities in the communities surrounding Orlando.
Magnify is extending its services into seven counties this year, offering career camps, increasing their life skills programs and youth transition-to-work opportunities. It also continues to develop partnerships with companies, such as the Loews hotels, willing to hire individuals with development disabilities. Many who commit find these are exceptional employees.
Johnson will laud the progress made by the legislature in support of those with developmental disabilities and will especially share his hope for continued support. He said, “This was an essential first step to addressing the (direct care worker) crisis, that threatened the safety and well-being of Floridians with developmental disabilities.” He also stress his hope there will be continued “investment in this fragile network to ensure that people with developmental disabilities are not only safe in their homes, but they have the opportunity to thrive in their communities.” Johnson notes the day is an ideal opportunity for diverse groups with common interests to share their own platforms, seek consensus, and inform lawmakers on the importance of the council’s work.
The Florida Developmental Disabilities Council is a federally funded, self-governing organization charged with identifying the most pressing needs of people with developmental disabilities. To register for the 2023 Developmental Disabilities Awareness Day, either virtually or in person, go to https://ddday2023.org/.
