Foundation scholarship

On May 22, 2023, Sarah Z., second from right, an eighth-grader at Annunciation Catholic Academy, receives her award from the Foundation of Central Florida. Also pictured are Patty Kahle, left, Annunciation principal, Kimberlee Riley, president of the foundation, Madelyn Weed, vice president, and Father Ivan Olmo, pastor of Annunciation.)

ORLANDO  |  One hundred eighty-nine faith-filled middle school students expressed their thoughts on how to bring Jesus to others, like Mary, through their entries submitted for the annual Marian Essay Contest.

Combining Catholic scripture, history, reflection and personal testimony, the students aimed to share ways to emulate the Blessed Mother.

