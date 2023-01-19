ST. AUGUSTINE  |  It was a chilly morning at 43 degrees, not counting the wind blowing off the Matanzas River. At the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Leche, the faithful participated in the celebration of Mass with St. Augustine Bishop Erik Pohlmeier.

“The coldness of this morning is to remind us of the cold and discomfort that surrounds most women approaching a decision to have an abortion,” he said.

