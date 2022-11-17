LAKELAND  |  Under the shade of oaks near the shores of Lake Beulah in Lakeland stands a bronze obelisk that tells an important story that many Americans and local Floridians might never have heard.

The Friends of Freedom statue memorializes soldiers of the 9th and 10th Calvary, known as “Buffalo Soldiers,” who fought alongside Cubans fighting for freedom from Spain during the Spanish American War. Buffalo Soldiers were black men who served in the military to secure their own freedoms in the post-emancipation United States.

