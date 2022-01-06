Members of the Knights of Columbus hold three statues — St. Dominic, left, St. Claire of Assisi and St. Jude — all of which will be housed in the Prayer Tower of St. Ann Parish in Haines City. Knights of Columbus Councils 7091, 2608 and 10484 sponsored the tower’s renovations and donated the statues, including a fourth one of Blessed Father Michael McGivney, founder of the Knights of Columbus.
Father Alfonso Cely, pastor of St. Ann Parish in Haines City, blesses the recently renovated Prayer Tower, which houses four new statues, including the first statue of Blessed Father Michael McGivney in the Diocese of Orlando, seen in the upper right-hand corner.
Ruben Sanabria, Faithful Navigator of Frank J. Durban Assembly 2608, holds a statue of Blessed Father Michael McGivney, founder of the Knights of Columbus, as he walks into the prayer tower of St. Ann Parish in Haines City. Knights of Columbus Councils 7091, 2608 and 10484 sponsored the tower’s renovations and donated four statues.
HAINES CITY | The Diocese of Orlando now has its first statue of Blessed Michael McGivney as Father Alfonso Cely, pastor of St. Ann Parish in Haines City, blessed a refurbished Prayer Tower Dec. 19, 2021, which includes a statue of the beatified priest who founded of the Knights of Columbus, the largest Catholic fraternal society in the world.
Several Knight Councils donated to the tower, which now has a new crucifix, tilework and sitting area. Father McGivney, the son of Irish immigrants known for courtesy and compassion, died at 38 in 1890, and was beatified in October 2021. His statue is a symbol of the Knights commitment to work at the parish level, a deepening of faith and the ongoing promotion of the ideas of fraternity, charity, unity, and patriotism.
Also new to the Prayer Tower are statues of St. Claire of Assisi, the first female author of monastic guidelines; St. Dominic, founder of the Order of Preachers known as the Dominicans; and St. Jude, patron of lost causes.
