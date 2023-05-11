Vocations kneeler

Father Stephen Ogonwa, parochial administrator of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Candler, prays for vocations in the office chapel. Many parishes request the kneelers to celebrate priest jubilees and anniversaries.

ORLANDO  |  We kneel before the Lord in gratitude, in supplication, in reverence. More than 20 parishes in the Diocese of Orlando are doing just that with a kneeler dedicated to praying for vocations.

The kneeler was donated to the Vocations Office by Father Tim Daly, former rector of the Basilica of St. Paul in Daytona Beach. The idea for it to travel throughout the diocese belongs to St. James Cathedral Rector Father Miguel González. So, in January 2022, the Vocations Office officially sent the kneeler “on pilgrimage to visit the holy sites of our diocese”. 

