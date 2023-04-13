Bishop John Noonan

My Sisters and Brothers in Christ:

Joyous blessings to you this holy season of Easter! The Scriptures of the Second Sunday speak to the early Church. It speaks to their manifestation of love for God and for one another; their focus on the Eucharist; and the joy they experience as they serve God. They experience wonders and signs done by the apostles; but know they are gifts to them from God. They also experience fear because they are being persecuted and sought out as followers of Jesus.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.