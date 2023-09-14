Father Carlos Cabán installation

Father Carlos Cabán blesses parishioners after his installation as pastor of St. John Vianney Parish in Orlando, Sept. 10, 2023.
Father Carlos Cabán professes his promise to be a faithful pastor of St. John Vianney Parish in Orlando, Sept. 10, 2023.
An emotional Father Carlos Cabán wipes tears following his installation as pastor of St. John Vianney Parish in Orlando, Sept. 10, 2023.
Father Carlos Cabán receives the "keys of the kingdom" from Bishop John Noonan, making Father Cabán pastor of St. John Vianney Parish in Orlando, Sept. 10, 2023.

ORLANDO  |  It was a double header for Father Carlos Cabán, becoming a newly incardinated priest to the Diocese of Orlando followed by his installation as pastor of St. John Vianney Parish in Orlando. The successive events occurred Sept. 10, surrounded by fellow priests, his beloved parishioners, family and friends.

The Puerto Rican-born pastor was ordained a Salesian of Don Bosco in 2005, and came to serve the Diocese of Orlando in St. John Vianney Parish in 2016.

