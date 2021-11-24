Perhaps it was the obvious fact that no one else pushing, shoving and scurrying through the busy city sidewalk was paying him any mind that first attracted my attention.
Perhaps it was the bedraggled and haven’t-bathed-in recent-memory appearance that pulled me in.
Perhaps it was the total package — person, appearance, clothing, ranting and raving — that conjured up images of another bizarre person standing, so many centuries ago, alongside the muddied waters of the Jordan river, that halted me in my equally hurried steps through the sidewalk facing the Chicago Theater on State Street.
While I admit that my stay wasn’t lengthy, and upon my departure, I made a quick handoff of his literature to the trash can, I couldn’t help but wonder — could this be a prophet? Could this man be so far from the Baptist, Elijah, Amos, Hosea, and Jeremiah? Were they not equally strange — ignored and spurned — as this odd fellow? And most noticeably — weren’t the prophets of old just as loud and annoying?
The voice of a prophet is supposed to be the voice of God — at least that’s what the classic preachers in the Hebrew Scriptures constantly proclaim. Every pronouncement of theirs normally begins: “Thus says the Lord!”
And from those same Scriptures, we know a thing or two about the voice of God. The Book of Job minces no words as the author declares: “Listen, listen to the thunder of his voice and the rumbling that comes from his mouth…his voice roars; he thunders his majestic voice and he does not restrain the lightning when his voice is heard. God thunders wondrously with his voice (37:2-5).
The Psalmist also leaves no mistaken notions about the power and might of the voice of the Lord — and its capabilities when unleashed: “He utters his voice; the earth melts” (Ps 46:6). “The voice of the Lord breaks the cedars; the Lord breaks the cedars of Lebanon. The voice of the Lord flashes forth flames of fire; the voice of the Lord shakes the wilderness. The voice of the Lord causes the oaks to whirl, and strips the forest bare.” (Ps 29: 3ff).
And yet I wonder, especially as we enter this season of Advent when prophets of old come to the forefront — and do battle with our presumptive prophets whose voices thunder with ranting and raving about the need to spend, spend, spend; the need to protect our personal rights; the need to spoil and indulge ourselves as reward for the hardships endured during our pandemic odyssey — if the voice of God is not usually more subtle, more imperceptible, more whisper than whirlwind.
Although more pummeled and drowned out with each passing year by the excesses of our annual economic stimulus package we call “Christmas” — indeed, Advent is the time for prophets, but it is also a season of shadows and silence and whispers — for subtle prophetic prodding and proclamation.
Yes, the voice of the Lord is strong and mighty and powerful, but it does not come with the intention of competing with the thundering sound of Christmas carols piped overhead in big box store. It doesn’t appear in the majesty of a towering tree adorned with lights that rises several stories into the sky in front of City Hall. The Lord’s voice does not flash through the night with the wattage of the Magic Kingdom Christmas display.
No, the prophetic voice of the Lord chooses a different sort of strength, might, and power—one that is easily missed if no hollow and quiet space is carved out by the hearer. The prophetic voice of the Lord thunders only in the heart and soul of faithful people willing to clear the clutter, chaos, and intensity long enough for echoes to resound.
Before loading up in the days and weeks ahead with more stuff, might we all be better served to take the time to do some emptying first? There may just be some whispering prophet lurking around the sidewalks of our daily routes, hiding in the shadows and subtleties of this sacred Advent season — offering the opportunity to encounter the voice of the Lord whose coming we once again seek to celebrate.
Father Ben Berinti is pastor of Immaculate Conception Church in Melbourne Beach and a regular contributor to the Sunday Word column.
