Schools and parishes throughout the Diocese of Orlando crown statues of the Virgin Mary on their campuses in the month of May, known by Catholics as the Month of Mary. Just as Jesus reveres His mother and requests the same of us, we recognize Our Lady’s holiness and celebrate her love for her children, the children of God. As the most faithful follower of Jesus Christ, her Son, Mary always leads to a more intimate knowledge and relationship with Christ.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.