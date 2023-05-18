Father Roberto Marquez, parochial administrator of St. Charles Borromeo Parish and Bishop Moore High School in Orlando, left, stands with students Alicia I. and Carlos H., and JP Kuhlman, director of mission effectiveness. The two students crowned Mary in the school chapel,
COURTESY
Students at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School in Indiatlantic prepare to crown Our Lady.
COURTESY
Graduates from Holy Family Catholic School in Orlando prepare to crown the statue of the Vrigin Mary in the school courtyard, May 12.
LINDA CALDWELL | FC
These first-graders serve as flower girls for the May procession to Holy Family Catholic School’s statue of Our Lady of Fatima, crowned May 12.
COURTESY
St. James Cathedral School students bring forward a crown for the Blessed Mother, May 17, 2023.
COURTESY
A student of St. Brendan School in Ormond Beach crowns a statue of Mary in the school's courtyard.
VALETA ORLANDO | FC
A young lady who received her First Holy Communion May 7, 2023, crowns the Virgin Mary at the beginning of Mass at St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Wildwood.
Schools and parishes throughout the Diocese of Orlando crown statues of the Virgin Mary on their campuses in the month of May, known by Catholics as the Month of Mary. Just as Jesus reveres His mother and requests the same of us, we recognize Our Lady’s holiness and celebrate her love for her children, the children of God. As the most faithful follower of Jesus Christ, her Son, Mary always leads to a more intimate knowledge and relationship with Christ.
