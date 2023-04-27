Trinity's barn

Immaculata Barn is the newest building on Trinity Catholic High School's campus in Ocala. The barn, the result of a community effort, contributes to the advancement of the school's Future Farmers of America curriculum. A plaque outside the barn quotes Dt 28:8a, "The Lord will send a blessing on your barns and on everything you put your hand to."

 DONALD DOXTATOR | SPECIAL TO THE FLORIDA CATHOLIC
Lexi, a senior Trinity High School in Ocala, learned how to raise and show her steer through Trinity's Agriculture program. She kept her steer at a 4H barn, but now her younger siblings willbe able to keep theirs at Immaculata Barn on campus.

OCALA  |  Because Ocala is known as “horse country,” one might not be surprised to see a barn go up at Trinity Catholic High School in Ocala. But this barn isn’t for horses. 

It’s for livestock and part of the school’s expansion of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) and Agriculture program. The name “Immaculata Barn” is a tribute to Immaculata Farm, which previously stood on the donated land.

