WINTER PARK | Bishop John Noonan blessed the renovations to San Pedro Spiritual Development Center’s oldest building, St. Anthony of Padua Hall, March 16.
Built in 1960, St. Anthony of Padua Hall was used for large group gatherings, Mass and summer camp. Bishop Noonan joked the biggest renovation was to the facilities. It had only two small bathrooms along the outside of the building, with no air conditioning. Changes included adding air-conditioned restrooms with multiple stalls to better handle the building’s capacity. Renovations required stripping the hall to its metal frame, according to the center’s director, Randall Pinner. He noted the building saw two cosmetic renovations over the years, but was in need of “significant restoration” after years of use and damage.
The updated hall also acquired small areas to each side for basic food preparation and accommodates 192 people sitting theatre-style. With the addition of columns on the outside, the hall’s architecture is now consistent with neighboring meeting spaces.
“We updated St. Anthony of Padua Hall to further the spiritual growth of the diocese by allowing San Pedro Center to provide a new space within these sacred grounds for people to experience nature and to hear God’s voice,” Pinner said. “We are truly blessed to bring new life to one of San Pedro’s oldest iconic spaces, allowing returning and new guests to create inspiring memories.”
Addressing those gathered, Bishop Noonan thanked them each for taking part in the restoration of the hall, whether they were donors, former campers, architects, contractors, volunteers or simply people who had fond memories there. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he said. “This is truly a place where we can gather and help people come to know who Christ is in many different ways.”
Henry Fortier, who oversees the spiritual development center as director of the Office of Schools added, “We are very happy that this holy ground can continue to be a place where everyone in our diocese can encounter Christ.”