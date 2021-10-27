ORLANDO | As a licensed clinical social worker, Catherine Galda has seen how COVID-19 has not only taken lives, but taken the opportunity to properly memorialize and grieve lives lost.
That is how the pandemic could make this upcoming holiday season harder for those suffering losses.
“The whole process around our rituals regarding loss — being able to have a memorial, being able to have a funeral, being able to spend time with family and friends in a face-to-face connected kind of way — the interruption of that natural part of the grieving process of our rituals is protracting, pulling out the losses farther,” said Galda, director of Catholic Charities of Central Florida’s Behavioral Health Services. “People are in earlier stages, that profound sadness, for longer.”
COVID-19 is changing the grieving process for many. As the holidays approach, this prolonged sorrow and the constraints surrounding family gatherings can make the absence of a loved one even more grievous. Galda said she has noticed a “certain increase in intensity” of grief since the pandemic began and a rise in calls for grief work with about half of their calls for referral being grief related.
“Grieving is not just a single moment or a short series of moments,” Galda said. “Everybody grieves differently, in their own timeline. It is not a linear experience. Acceptance can come right on the heels of anger, then you suddenly stop accepting and are profoundly sad again. To support one another through grieving is really about patience, companioning and listening.”
As the holidays approach, Galda encouraged finding a grief support group in one’s area. She added if you notice you cannot take care of yourself or your children, then it’s time for counseling. She urged taking advantage of the holiday season to celebrate the lives lost through gatherings and the sharing of common memories.
“Remembering to eat every day, drink every day, and continue the activities of daily living and remain engaged in life helps the grief process,” she said. “This helps us to maintain a structure to our lives when we feel this profound loss and disruption and emptiness.”
Deacon Dan Pallo understands loss personally. He lost his wife, Eleanor, Oct. 1, 2020. At the time he served St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Wildwood. Although he was able to have a funeral service at St. Vincent de Paul, a lot of people could not attend due to COVID, so the funeral was livestreamed and he sent CDs to elderly family members unable to make the trip.
Hoping things would get better, he planned a Celebration of Life with his and Eleanor’s nine children. The pandemic has caused him to reschedule three times. He has high hopes it will come to fruition in early January, planned intentionally to celebrate Eleanor’s birthday.
As a spiritual director, Deacon Pallo acknowledged his faith continues to help him each day, but admitted about one month after Eleanor’s death visits had waned and the grief hit him.
“That lonely time was hard to deal with. I struggled tremendously with it,” he said.
St. Vincent de Paul’s Grief Support program was on hold due to COVID, so he turned to hospice who guided him to a counselor. She recommended GriefShare, a national program recommended by Catholic Charities of Central Florida. He went through the 13-week program twice.
“Grief is not like a pain that keeps getting better slowly. You can get up in the morning, have a wonderful day, and something happens that makes you sad and lonely. Maybe it’s a TV program or a song on the radio, then you fall back. GriefShare helped me focus on the positive things,” he said. “Just the love of our Lord and the love of other people trying to help each other made a difference.”
Recently he began a GriefShare program at St. Theresa Parish in Belleview. He said the difficulty with so many who have lost loved ones during COVID is they often don’t get closure. He knows several who had limited funerals or had to have funerals postponed, causing prolonged grief, delaying the healing process.
In October, St. Vincent de Paul Parish’s Grief Support program returned. Rosy Wright helps facilitate Grief Support. She participated after losing her husband, Bob, in 2018. She said “the firsts” without your loved one are the hardest. Even as a nurse who studied and wrote about the stages of grief, she said, “When it happens to you, there are times you can’t stop crying and you don’t know why.”
Traditionally a joyful person with a bubbly personality, she found herself angry. Unused to handling the bills and other domestic details, it felt overwhelming.
“People used to say ‘Bob-and-Rosy’. It was one word,” she said. “It was so hard after.”
She found healing in the accompaniment and paying it forward. The first program after the COVID shutdown was extremely difficult, she said. Many participants had lost family and friends and could not be with them in their last moments. Others attended funerals alone. Wearing masks and social distancing prevented the usual comforting hugs and hid the warmth emitted by smiles. Still, participants found support in being present to one another as they walked through loss together.
One of the Grief Support founders, Don Valentine, brought the program to life with a team of dedicated volunteers, all who have lost a loved one. One year after his wife, Nancy, died, he was asked to help in the ministry of consolation. The ministry leader felt their outreach was incomplete without a grief support option. He took it to prayer. On a flight back from Illinois, he sat next to a woman who was weepy. She had recently lost her husband. For the next two hours he listened and consoled her. He felt maybe this was his calling, and in 2015, after some training, he began Grief Support.
“Grief counseling is beneficial because everyone there has loss in common. While many friends may not understand, here everyone does. Many have lost spouses, but others have lost mothers, children, friends,” Valentine said, adding those who have lost a child will benefit from finding a group specifically targeting that loss.
Grief Support is a six-week program concluding with a candlelight ceremony where everyone brings a photo of their loved one and introduces them to the group. The moving experience helps provide some closure and peace, but also joy in honoring those who have died.
Catholic Charities of Central Florida Behavioral Health Services team now offers telehealth counseling. For more information contact Care Coordinator Kyle Osborn: kosborn@cflcc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.