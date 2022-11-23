ORL Mass program

Deacon Richard Broderick processes in holding the Book of the Gospels at St. John the Evangelist Parish in Viera.

The following is a reprint of an article that was published in 2016.

ORLANDO  |  The Catechism of the Catholic Church states that “on Sundays and other holy days of obligation the faithful are bound to participate in the Mass.” However, the Mass is much more than a sacred obligation. It is the memorial in which the Sacrifice of the Cross of Jesus is perpetuated, and the sacred banquet of communion with the Lord’s Body and Blood. The celebration of the Eucharistic Sacrifice is wholly directed toward the intimate union of the faithful with Christ through Communion.

