ORLANDO | Marriage is a 24/7 occupation, and each person’s partner should be the other’s priority.
Those two lessons were offered by two couples who have a combined 70 years of experience with marital love. As National Marriage Week is celebrated Feb. 7-14, with the theme, “The Joy of Love,” the Florida Catholic spoke to those two couples and asked them to share the secret to their successful marriages.
PATRICK AND PENNY DELERME
Patrick and Penny Delerme are the quintessential devout couple. The couple has been married 23 years and attend Sts. Peter and Paul Parish in Winter Park. Their love is rooted in faith – one Patrick shared with Penny many years ago. Penny converted to Catholicism because of the way Patrick spoke of his loving relationship with Christ. It made his life joyful and she wanted that too.
“(God) is at our center,” Penny said. “We praise Him when things are good. We praise Him when we’re going through hardship.”
They have difficulties every now and again like all married couples, but Penny said she and Patrick try to look for the “lessons to be learned.” They treat each other with respect and realize their marriage is a lifelong vocation.
Patrick always tells friends, being married is a full-time commitment, “a 24/7 occupation” and that love is “action oriented.”
“It is not an emotion. It is not feeling like, ‘I love you 24/7.’ We may have petty squabbles, but love as the action is still there,” Patrick said. “You keep working at it.”
Both he and Penny believe many marriages fail because people focus on feelings. The Delermes desire a stronger bond and brighter future.
“We both want to honor God, stay together regardless of our struggles,” Penny said. “So, there is no divorce in our language.”
They both dismiss things of this world for the divine. Realizing joy does not come from material possessions, they focus on their partner and their journey together. They make time for each other and plan small dates on anniversaries, holidays, or just because.
“We have to take time to make memories, even if it’s just holding hands at the beach or at the park,” Patrick said. “It doesn’t have to cost a lot of money. It is time to rejuvenate one another and rekindle. Small things add up to big memories.”
Their love becomes even more apparent when they call to mind their favorite Scripture. “Love is patient, love is kind. It is not jealous. … It does not rejoice over wrongdoing but rejoices with the truth. It bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things”(1 Cor 13:4-7). Patrick got misty at the mention of the verses, acknowledging they always make him cry.
“Having Christ in your heart and your spouse’s heart and growing together in that walk is a real eternal joy,” Patrick said. “It is like a piece of heaven on earth.”
DAVE AND KEY NOWAK
After 43 years of marriage, Kay and Dave Nowak believe the partner needs to be the other’s priority. While it is easy to put that in practice during the fun days of dating, Dave said marriage can be a pressure cooker as children, jobs and life begin to build stress. He said relieving that pressure and remaining passionate takes “a lot of work and imagination.”
Kay recalled a priest telling her that clerics go on retreat once a year “to support their sacrament of priesthood.” The same should be true for the Sacrament of marriage.
“You are living in a sacramental union and you need a retreat experience every year for the same reason, to keep your sacrament strong,” she said.
For the past four decades, the Nowaks have served in marriage ministry. Accompanying other couples helps keep their own marriage skills sharpened. They have difficult conversations before resentments build.
“It is important to learn ways to stay connected with your own feelings and then sharing those and not shoving them under the carpet,” Kay said.
They’ve also noticed couples used to get married in their 20s, now they’re often in their 30s and most of them have lived together for a while. Many think this will help them later, but Kay notes, it’s a dangerous lukewarm level of commitment. If the couple is looking “to cohabitate for a couple of years and see if it works,” then get married, it usually doesn’t stick. Kay says a commitment to marriage and each other from the start is essential.
Bishop John Noonan will celebrate the Mass for Marriage, Feb. 12, St. James Cathedral, Orlando at 10 a.m.
