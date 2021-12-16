ORLANDO | Many Catholic schools in the diocese celebrated National Computer Science Week and Hour of Code Dec. 6-10, a worldwide initiative sponsored by Code.org to show how anybody can learn basic coding, and to stimulate participation in the field of computer science.
Students in Catholic schools across central Florida start coding from a very young age. From Pre-k to eighth grade, students in Central Florida Catholic schools explore ways coding, sequencing, and logical problem-solving impact their lives.
Resurrection Catholic School, Lakeland, kicked off the week with a Maker Monday event where students and their families completed art, technology math, and cooking activities by following algorithms. Students learned about Ada Lovelace, the world’s first computer programmer and explored binary code.
In Pre-k, students coded a path for the wisemen to find Baby Jesus. Kindergarten students built and programmed robots, fourth graders used block coding to create scenery for stories in English/language arts, and algebra students programmed formulas into a spreadsheet to create Advent wreaths.
As a STREAM certified school, Resurrection exposes students to these types of activities regularly throughout the curriculum.
“Coding is the future for our students,” said Deborah Schwope, principal. “It is critical that they have the opportunity to practice 21st century skills.”
At St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School in St. Cloud, Stacey Miller, head of the computer science program, said his goal is to make computer science education fun and hands-on. To do so, students develop digital 3-D designs, build and program robots, and incorporate audio manipulation.
“It is important for students to know computer science means a lot of things,” he said. “Programmers who develop video games all the way to companies developing AI to automagically navigate roads on their own--the people in these fields started because of a passion for computer science. Our goal as educators is to foster that desire to build, program, animate, and design so that when students enroll in college, their desire has turned into a full-blown passion.”
At Ascension Catholic School in Melbourne, technology teacher Laura Davis’s students completed the Hour of Code using a variety of different activities in the newly renovated computer lab.
Davis explained students in younger grades begin building the concepts of computer programming by studying sequencing and loops and identifying patterns in their code. In upper elementary, students build their own computer games using the skills they have previously learned. While in middle school, students are introduced to Python and other coding languages while solving challenges.
To research a Catholic school near you, visit: https://www.orlandodiocese.org/ministries-offices/schools/find-a-school/
Maria del Amo contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.