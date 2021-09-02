ORLANDO | Bishop John Noonan was joined by Father Martin Nguyen, Holy Family parochial administrator, and other clergy to celebrate a Mass of Thanksgiving in honor of the 25th anniversary of Holy Family Catholic School, Sept. 1.
Serving all 25 years as principal, Religious Sister of Filippini Dorothy Sayers beamed as she took in the church packed with students, teachers, and alumni — the lifeblood of the school’s Catholic foundation.
The school first opened in 1996 with an early education center and more than 600 students in grades pre-k through eight. A family gym and fitness center were added the following year. Holy Family won its first Blue Ribbon School Award from the U.S. government in 2006. In recent years, staff added a STEM lab.
Since her order is devoted to education, Sister Sayers quoted the order’s foundress, St. Lucy Filippini, “Would that I was in every corner of the world to cry out to all, love God, love God.” Sister Sayers finds joy when children reflect this love and honor the Holy Family.
“We offer the children the opportunity to use the gifts God has given them — whether in sports, art, or music — I tell them use them for God’s honor and glory,” she said. “What keeps the school so beautiful is the smiles of all the children. They are so joy-filled. I have a lot to be grateful for.”
Bishop Noon reminded students to continue growing, not just academically, but spiritually in their hearts. “For 25 years, this school has received the gift of every student,” he said. “Each is a gift from God. God made you and He loves you.”
Offering their gifts of gratitude, students presented symbols of their devotion: an image of Jesus, a statue of the Blessed Mother, the Bible, a school banner and uniforms.
“For the past 25 years, under Sister Dorothy’s leadership and care, the school community has provided generations of children with a wholesome Catholic education,” Father Nguyen said. “It is my hope to assist Sister to continue this mission and support our students and staff to achieve their potential. More importantly, it is my hope that every child who walks through our gate will get to experience, not only an environment for academic excellence, but also a place where Christ’s love is taught and exemplified.”
