St. Margaret Mary Catholic School's 8th grade class participate in the creation of the documentary, Names, Not Numbers. Sturdents, staff, survivors and guests gather June 6, 2023 to view the film. (GLENDA MEEKINS)

Holocaust survivors Hal Gottschall, Suzanne Schneider, and Harry Lowenstein attend the viewing of the documentary Names, Not Numbers - a film created by the 8th grade class of St. Margaret Mary Catholic School in Winter Park. The survivors were intervie...

WINTER PARK | Eyes riveted on the large screen before them, three Holocaust survivors watch themselves recount the slaughter of six million Jews during World War II. It’s part of the Names, Not Numbers project at St. Margaret Mary Catholic School.

Created by Tova Rosenberg 19 years ago, the mission is to inform young people, so they affect future change. “Wars do not begin with guns,” says Rosenberg, “they begin with words.”

Hal Gottschall, a Holocaust survivor interviewed by St. Margaret Mary students watches Names, Not Numbers - June 6, 2023, a film for which he was interviewed. (GLENDA MEEKINS)

Suzanne Schneider at the airing of Names, Not Numbers at St. Margaret Mary, June 6, 2023. (GLENDA MEEKINS)

Holocaust survivor Harry Lowenstein has shared his story more than 200 times. (GLENDA MEEKINS)

Hal Gottschall (left) and Harry Lowenstein are Holocaust survivors. Both men watch a documentary on the Holocaust. The two men were interviewed by 8th graders from St. Margaret Catholic High School in Winter Park for a film - Names, Not Numbers - which ...

