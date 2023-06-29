Community wedding

Twenty couples receive the Sacrament of Matrimony during a “community wedding” after years of civil marriage at Holy Redeemer Parish in Kissimmee June 26, 2023.

KISSIMMEE  |  After nearly 20 years of marriage, high school sweethearts Jennifer and Octavio Arguello are newlyweds once more. 

When they married in a civil ceremony in 2004, they were recent college graduates and new parents of a baby boy. They didn’t have the time or money to plan a big wedding. Now, thanks to the efforts of Father David Vargas and the community of Holy Redeemer Parish in Kissimmee, the Arguellos and 19 other couples had the Catholic wedding of their dreams June 24, 2023.

After 20 years of marriage, Jennifer and Octavio Arguello receive the Sacrament of Matrimony at Holy Redeemer Parish in Kissimmee June 26, 2023.

