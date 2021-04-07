After 13 months of waiting, the Mission Office of the Diocese of Orlando is resuming missions to the Dominican Republic, our sister Diocese of San Juan de la Maguana. Construction missions are limited to 10 volunteers due to COVID-19 safety protocols.
Construction of 41 houses in La Cueva began August 2020. Luis José Aybar-Delgado, a civil engineer graduate from Bishop Moore Catholic School (and the Missions Office’s International Student Program) and the University of Central Florida, continues to oversee the project. Exterior walls of 19 houses are complete and stucco is being applied. In May, these homes will be ready for the first group of missioners to install roofs and plumbing.
Adults must be at least 20 years of age, and those with construction experience are welcome. The Mission Office is looking for a volunteer with experience to manage the site in June and July. If you are interested in serving, call 407-246-4890 or email Caroline Genovesi at cgenovesi@orlandodiocese.org. Mission dates are: May 29-June 5, June 19-26, July 17-24, Aug. 28-Sept. 4, Oct. 23-30.