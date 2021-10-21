The Harvest Ball included a silent auction and a live auction, which was staffed by Father Miguel González and Eileen J., a Bishop Grady Villas resident. They are seen here after they completed a fun-filled auction.
On Oct. 16, 2021, supporters, staff and residents of Bishop Grady Villas lit up the dance floor for the 17th annual Harvest Ball, held at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando. Bishop Grady Villas, which supports persons with disabilities to use their God-given gifts to achieve greater independence, physical and emotional well-being, and spiritual growth. (PHOTOS BY ANDREA NAVARRO)
