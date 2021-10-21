Bishop John Noonan and Father Miguel González auction dinner at the bishop's home alongside Bishop Grady Villas resident, Eileen J., at the 17th Annual Harvest Ball for Bishop Grady Villas at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort, Kissimmee, Oct. 16, 2021.

Father Miguel González and Bishop Grady Villas resident, Eileen J., complete a fun-filled auction during the Harvest Ball. (ANDREA NAVARRO)

The Harvest Ball included a silent auction and a live auction, which was staffed by Father Miguel González and Eileen J., a Bishop Grady Villas resident. They are seen here after they completed a fun-filled auction. 

Community members enjoy a whirl around the dance floor at the Harvest Ball.

On Oct. 16, 2021, supporters, staff and residents of Bishop Grady Villas lit up the dance floor for the 17th annual Harvest Ball, held at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando. Bishop Grady Villas, which supports persons with disabilities to use their God-given gifts to achieve greater independence, physical and emotional well-being, and spiritual growth. (PHOTOS BY ANDREA NAVARRO)

Magnify director of employment and life skills programs, Desiree Robles shares a moment with Adult Day Training participant, Everette.

Magnify director of employment and life skills programs, Desiree Robles shares a moment with Adult Day Training participant, Everette. 

 

 

