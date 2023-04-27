Carrying the monstrance, Bishop John Noonan arrives at the altar of repsose and pauses for prayer during the dedication and blessing of the grotto at St. John the Evangelist Parish in Viera April 22, 2023.
A depiction of the 12th station — Jesus dies on the cross — is among the 14 surrounding the Our Lady of Lourdes grotto in Viera. Standing at this station, one can see St. John the Evangelist Parish behind it.
A statue of young St. Bernadette kneels in front of the grotto that holds an image of Our Lady as seen by Bernadette while in Lourdes, France.
Bishop John Noonan and Father John Britto bless the 10th Station of the Cross — Jesus is stripped of his garments.
A depiction of the third station of the cross — Jesus falls the first time — is among the 14 surrounding the Our Lady of Lourdes grotto at St. John the Evangelist Parish in Viera.
A depiction of the fourth station — Jesus meets his grief-stricken mother — is among the 14 surrounding the Our Lady of Lourdes grotto at St. John the Evangelist Parish in Viera.
A depiction of the fifth station — Simon of Cyrene helps Jesus carry his cross — is among the 14 surrounding the Our Lady of Lourdes grotto at St. John the Evangelist Parish in Viera.
A depiction of the sixth station — Veronica wipes the face of Jesus — is among the 14 surrounding the Our Lady of Lourdes grotto at St. John the Evangelist Parish in Viera.
A depiction of the seventh station — Jesus falls the second time — is among the 14 surrounding the Our Lady of Lourdes grotto at St. John the Evangelist Parish in Viera.
A depiction of the eighth station — Jesus comforts the women of Jerusalem — is found in the behind the grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes at St. John the Evangelist Parish, Viera.
A depiction of the ninth station — Jesus falls for the third time — is among the 14 surrounding the Our Lady of Lourdes grotto in Viera..
Bishop John Noonan blesses the 11th station (Jesus is nailed to the cross).
A depiction of the 11th station — Jesus is nailed to the cross— is among the 14 surrounding the Our Lady of Lourdes grotto in Viera..
The risen Jesus marks the 15th station. He faces the Our Lady of Lourdes grotto as a reminder that Mary’s fiat saved the world.
VIERA | Approaching Our Lady of Lourdes grotto, one can hear pilgrims murmuring in wonder, “magnificent,” “gorgeous,” “inspiring.” Those words fall short for the new grotto at St. John the Evangelist Parish. The grotto is embraced by breathtaking Stations of the Cross, the massive stations bring to life Christ’s Via Dolorosa and the fulfillment of the Virgin Mary’s fiat.
Understanding his congregation’s “sorrows, sickness, pains, sufferings, and grief,” Father John Britto was determined to build an “oasis of prayer and peace.” He prays the grotto and stations help “bring the human spirit consolation.”
“I grew up in a parish that had a natural hillside grotto surrounded by the Stations of the Cross,” said Father Britto. “And I had the opportunity to visit Lourdes (France, where the Virgin Mary appeared to Bernadette) a few times and at my first visit I prayed to Our Lady for some light regarding my vocation to priesthood. It is there that I had some clarity. Hence, the grotto is in gratitude to Our Lady whose mission is always to lead us to her Son.”
When he arrived in Viera, Father Britto realized the parish’s master plan was a perfect fit for his plans. Seeing he had the space, the design was enlarged to one acre and includes “a beautiful, serene and prayerful ambience where we can meditate on the love God has for us in the Passion of Christ and the ultimate good news of the Resurrection,” he said. “Our people also have an undying devotion to our Mother. May our Mother envelop us with her maternal love.”
“In the image of the Virgin, you have given your Church the vision of the glory to come,” prayed Bishop John Noonan before the grotto, April 22. “Bless this image of the Virgin Mary, Our Lady of Lourdes, contained within this grotto. May those who present themselves in prayer look to her as a model of holiness. May they search for peace, strive for justice, realize your love as they pursue their journey through life, toward their heavenly Savior.”
For those wishing to make a pilgrimage to Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto, St. John the Evangelist Parish is located at 5655 Stadium Parkway in Viera.
