A depiction of the 12th station — Jesus dies on the cross — is among the 14 surrounding the Our Lady of Lourdes grotto in Viera. Standing at this station, one can see St. John the Evangelist Parish behind it.

Approaching Our Lady of Lourdes grotto, one can hear pilgrims murmuring in wonder, “Magnificent”, “Gorgeous”, “Inspiring”. The words fall short for the new grotto at St. John the Evangelist parish in Viera. The grotto is embraced by breathtaking Stations of the Cross, the massive, carved stones bring to life Christ’s Via Dolorosa, and the fulfillment of the Virgin Mary’s fiat.

VIERA  |  Approaching Our Lady of Lourdes grotto, one can hear pilgrims murmuring in wonder, "magnificent," "gorgeous," "inspiring." Those words fall short for the new grotto at St. John the Evangelist Parish. The grotto is embraced by breathtaking Stations of the Cross, the massive stations bring to life Christ's Via Dolorosa and the fulfillment of the Virgin Mary's fiat.

Understanding his congregation’s “sorrows, sickness, pains, sufferings, and grief,” Father John Britto was determined to build an “oasis of prayer and peace.” He prays the grotto and stations help “bring the human spirit consolation.” 

