Christine and Olivia at a Girl Scout event. Christine, age 67, continues to find the stamina to keep up with her 13-year-old granddaughter. (COURTESY)

ORLANDO  |  Take a moment to think about your grandparents and other elderly people in your life. Perhaps they are living or have passed on to eternity. What did they teach you? How were they examples of love, tenderness and faith? 

In his message for the second World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly, to be celebrated July 24, Pope Francis calls this generation “teachers of tenderness,” reminding us, “Aging is not a condemnation, but a blessing.”

Mary Drewry passes on the faith to two of her grandchildren.

