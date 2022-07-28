Bishop John Noonan

My Sisters and Brothers in Christ:

Our Holy Father declared July 24 as the World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly. Pope Francis has been speaking with us about the richness of old age and the generations of wisdom which has built up the Catholic Church. In the Scripture reading of Genesis, Chapter 18, we hear Abraham, one of our ancestors, petition for the good people in a city that is overcome with sinfulness, that these good people may not be destroyed. I know in my own experience of meeting with your families and having just visited with my own family in Ireland, that the treasure of the elderly is not something outdated, but alive in Christ.

