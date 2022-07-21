ORL Profession 1

Candidate Sister Carly Paula Arcella is called during the rite of religious profession to the Daughters of St. Paul. Upon hearing her name she replies, "Here I am Lord."

LIGHTHOUSE POINT  |  Sister Carly Paula Arcella graduated from the University of Central Florida in 2011.

 Many of the friends she made at Catholic Campus Ministry are still friends and supporters of her faith journey today. And a group of them accompanied her during her Perpetual Profession of Vows to the Daughters of St. Paul, July 17, 2022 at St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Lighthouse Point.

Sister Carly Paula Arcella, center standing, gathers with former University of Central Florida Catholic Campus Ministry friends after her Perpetual Profession of Vows to the Daughters of St. Paul held at St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Lighthouse Point, July 16, 2022.

