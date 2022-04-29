MELBOURNE | More than 116 parishioners and friends gathered at the Indian River Colony Club in Viera to give three cheers for Ireland in memory of beloved priest Father Eamon Tobin.
Father Tobin, who served as pastor of Ascension Parish, died in January 2021.
Tony Zizzo, president of Ascension Catholic School’s school board, is an alumnus of Ascension and his daughter is currently a student there. He noted the clubhouse was so green from top to bottom, it seemed like St. Patrick’s Day.
“You’re talking about a priest who loved the sport and had so many parishioners join him, play with him, just be part of the wonderful game,” Zizzo said.
Leading the coordination effort for the first Father Tobin Open Memorial Classic on April 23 were Victoria and Pete Dunn. The tournament began led by a single bagpiper playing Amazing Grace. A parishioner who lived near Father Tobin when they were growing up in Ireland, translated the blessing into Gaelic and read it aloud. Father Tobin’s golf clubs were even on display. During the luncheon, many stepped up to share memories and reminisce. On the course golfers were pleasantly surprised by signs sharing Father Tobin’s most commonly used phrases.
The tournament will continue as an annual event. Raising more than $20,000, the funds will go to Ascension Catholic School to improve their field.
“I know he (Father Tobin) was looking down and making fun of all the bad shots everyone was taking,” Zizzo said with a laugh. “I think he was overjoyed at the sense of community that he created. These were his people playing the game that he loved — bringing the church together, for the first time for such an event, post COVID. It was truly the first time, outside Mass, that we had community and prayed and enjoyed each other’s company.”
