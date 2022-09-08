Bishop John Noonan

My Sisters and Brothers in Christ:

God is in pursuit of each one of us. He knows we are lost and need to be found. Oh, you may tell me, “Bishop, I am a good person.” Yet, each, in our own way, is lost because we leave God by our sinfulness, by our wrong doings. These precise moments are the ones in which Jesus speaks.  He reminds us that God knows each time we stray and calls us back to Him.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.