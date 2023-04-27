Bishop John Noonan

My Sisters and Brothers in Christ:

When I think about God, I think of one word— patient. Time and time again Scripture professes to our patient God. In every instance, we hear God does not turn away from us, even when we turn away from Him. Pope Francis said, “God is always waiting for us, He never grows tired. Jesus shows us this merciful patience of God so that we can regain confidence, hope – always! A great German theologian, Romano Guardini, said that God responds to our weakness by His patience, and this is the reason for our confidence, our hope (cf. Glaubenserkenntnis, Würzburg, 1949, p. 28). It is like a dialogue between our weakness and the patience of God, it is a dialogue that, if we do it, will grant us hope.”

