We are in theseason of Christmas,yetwe also begin a new calendar year. During theseason of Advent, we made ready for the coming of Jesus, our Savior and Lord. We prayed to God to make within us a clean heart. We offered sacrifice upon God’saltarand we received Him in the Eucharist.
Now, as we begin this new calendaryear,we also think about changes that are needed. Our minds may ponder healthier options for eating,exercisingor reducing our expenses. In thisseason of Christmas, I ask you to be sure that God isin the midst ofyour prospective changes – and that you allow yourself to realize the fullness of His love.
One way to think about our resolutions is to pray about how God is calling you to bring Him within our midst.I would ask that every Catholic in the Diocese of Orlando take up the resolution toReceivethe Eucharist and Be the Eucharist;to really make our daily living a holy experience. As Isaiah foretold, let our heart throb and overflowwith God’s love that we bring forth the wealth of His love to one another.
AsGoddelivers to us the riches of the sea, born in a trough as the Water of Life,He invites each one of us to give our lives completely, without measurement or personal interest, without thinking, “what’s in it for me?”With the Eucharist, He gives Himself to us so that weare able toreceive Him and continue our journey with Him each day.As we are reborn with this new year, let us keep our Baptismal Covenant with Jesus to love Him above all things and to serve Him in our brothers and sisters.
Jesus did not come into the world alone or lonely. He came announced by prophets and choirs of angels. The people long awaited His coming. The walls of His dwelling place are created with each one of us. We are a part of God’s story.Our Holy Father, Pope Francis, encourages us to “write stories of redemption on the pages of our time.”As we receive Christ in the Eucharist, we continue salvation history for Jesus Christ is yesterday,todayand forever.
I ask you this new year to not sway from your focus on God. Come to Mass. Receivethe Eucharist – receive Jesus. Leave the holy altar of the sanctuary andBethe Eucharist – BE –going out into the world glorifying the Lord with your life. Let everyone know Jesus through your marvelous works of charity; by the words you speak and the way you treatall thepeople.Grow your works of charitythat our unified heart throbs and overflows.Let every moment be a prayer of the Father – transfiguringthe darkness into light, that we are radiant at what we see.
