More than 140 participants from throughout the Diocese of Orlando participated in the "Go Beyond: Born for This" women's conference held at St. Mary Magdalen Parish in Altamonte Springs Nov. 6, 2021. Women listened to speakers (in three languages — English, Spanish and Portuguese) to hear how their role as women of faith is vital to the Church. The title of the conference refers to how God has equipped women with the gifts necessary to serve with joy.
