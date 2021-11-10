go beyond

At left, Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, Sister Josephine Garrett's enthusiasm is contagious. At right, Dominican Sister Mariana de Jesús evokes the love God has for women at Go Beyond: Born for This. (PHOTOS BY STEPHEN DOWELL)

More than 140 participants from throughout the Diocese of Orlando participated in the "Go Beyond: Born for This" women's conference held at St. Mary Magdalen Parish in Altamonte Springs Nov. 6, 2021. Women listened to speakers (in three languages — English, Spanish and Portuguese) to hear how their role as women of faith is vital to the Church. The title of the conference refers to how God has equipped women with the gifts necessary to serve with joy.

