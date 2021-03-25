LAKELAND | Glenda Pierce, current head of school at Santa Fe Catholic High School in Lakeland, will be stepping down from her administrative role at the conclusion of this academic year announced Matt Franzino, Santa Fe president.
Pierce began teaching at Santa Fe in 1994. In 2000, Pierce became the dean of students, and then assistant principal in 2001. She served as interim principal from 2005-2006, and became head of school in 2018.
“(Pierce) hopes to go back into the classroom with her true passion for teaching and love for the students,” said Franzino, who added that a national search ensues to find a candidate for the principal position.
“Mrs. Pierce has dedicated her career to the ministry of Catholic education specifically at Santa Fe Catholic High School,” said Henry Fortier, Superintendent of Catholic Schools. “We are forever grateful for the contributions she has made, the lives she has transformed, and the love she has shared. We look forward to her continued involvement in a different role in the future. Mrs. Pierce is greatly loved by the Santa Fe community as and the Office of Schools.”