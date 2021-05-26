DELAND | Students in VPK through eighth grade at St. Peter Catholic School learned a lesson in philanthropy as they were encouraged to purchase their favorite cereal with their allowance money. The students brought more than 500 cereal boxes to school for a game involving a STEM exercise. The cereal donated to local charities. The drive was coordinated by the school’s Parent Teacher Association
“It was an innovative way to teach our children to give back, share their love for others, care for the less-fortunate, and to learn about science, engineering, and mathematics,” said Charlotte Funston, principal.
Students gathered in the school courtyard May 14, and lined the school’s hallways and surrounding area with the cereal boxes, organized in small circles and rows. Students enjoyed toppling them in a domino fashion. A flag ceremony followed recognizing the student’s philanthropic achievement.
Eighth-grader Savannah B. said, “This was a meaningful event at our school that we will remember for a long-time. I am grateful to my classmates, teachers and St. Peter’s School for encouraging me to live my faith.”
Students loaded two pick-up trucks filled with the cereal and five boxes of canned goods to send to Neighborhood Center and The Bridge in DeLand to help feed the homeless and families in need.
St. Peter Catholic Church has a regular team of volunteers who serve at both nonprofit organizations. Father Gilbert Medina, pastor, noted the biblical precedent in Proverbs 22:9, “for he who is generous and gives food to the poor will be blessed.”
“Our students and parishioners strive to be the hands and feet of Christ,” Father Medina said. “It is a privilege for the St. Peter community to share and care for others.”
