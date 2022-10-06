ORL Transitus 3

Mike Ruf, minister of Lady Poverty Fraternity of secular Franciscans at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center, lights five candles recalling St. Francis’s stigmata.

WINTER PARK  |  More than 30 secular Franciscans gathered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center to commemorate St. Francis of Assisi’s Transitus, or journey from “sister death” to eternal life. It was the first time in two years they gathered in person. The commemoration was held Oct. 3, the vigil of the feast of St. Francis, a tradition begun after the saint’s canonization in 1228.

Michael Ruf, minister of the Franciscan Lady Poverty Fraternity at San Pedro, explained St. Francis has been called an “alter Christus,” another Christ. Just as Christ, in His death, modeled that transition, breaking bread with His disciples, and going to the cross willingly, so too Francis guided his fellow Franciscans through his own Transitus.

ORL Transitus 2

Lay Franciscans wash their hands as a reminder of their call to be humble disciples.

