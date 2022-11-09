ORL Franciscan 2

Franciscan Father Patrick Corrigan gives his mother, Bridie Corrigan, the first blessing after his priestly ordination, Nov. 5, at Our Lady Star of the Sea, New Smyrna Beach where he will serve.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH  |  Patrick Corrigan fell in love with the Catholic faith as a young boy in Ireland. He entered seminary as a teen, but would take a long break to discern God’s will in his life. Eventually the desire to bring all the Sacraments to God’s people pushed him to become a priest in his 50s.

Corrigan arrived in Orlando a decade ago to learn more about becoming a hospital chaplain at Advent Health. He loved it so much, he stayed. And when he mingled with the Franciscan community at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center in Winter Park, that desire to be closer to God was set ablaze once more. He was deeply impacted by their simple way of life: “Living in community and fraternity with the mission of continuing St. Francis’ life — spreading the Gospel by witnessing to Jesus Christ.”

ORL Franciscan 3

Franciscan Father Patrick Corrigan, left, joins concelebrants in the Liturgy of the Eucharist at the altar of Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish in New Smyrna Beach, Nov. 5, 2022. Upon the alar are Franciscan Father Allen Zeth, second from left, Deacon Joe Gassman, Bishop John Noonan, Deacon William Timmes, Franciscan Father Frank Scornaienchi, minister provincial, and Franciscan Father Patrick Quinn, Our Lady Star of the Sea pastor and vicar provincial.
ORL Franciscan 4

A joyful new priest, Franciscan Father Patrick Corrigan takes his place in the sanctuary.
ORL Franciscan chalice

Franciscan Father Patrick Corrigan's chalice is decades old and was a gift from the friars at St. Benedictine Monastery in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania. He chose it because it depicts the life of St. Patrick, his namesake and a preacher of the Gospel to Ireland.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.