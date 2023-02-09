ORLANDO | This year’s Catechist Formation Day promises something a little different. Focused on the needs of the catechists, whether you are well-versed in theology or just starting out, speakers Joe Paprocki, Dr. Jackie Flanigan, Jody Breaud, Catherine Galda, and Dominican Sister of St. Cecilia Elizabeth Anne Allen will meet participants where they are.
Paprocki is a national faith formation consultant who has a doctorate in ministry and is author of more than 20 books, including “The Catechist’s Toolbox.” With more than 35 years in ministry, Paprocki will demonstrate how to incorporate Scripture in catechesis, enriching students’ understanding of the Bible.
Flanigan serves as Diocese of Orlando associate superintendent of schools, and teaches strategies. Breaud, former director of faith formation at the diocese, will discuss the vocation and mission of the catechist. Galda, Catholic Charities of Central Florida’s director of Behavioral Health, will address the great mental health crisis, and how to handle mental health issues in the classroom.
Sister Allen, who is director for the Center for Catholic Education at Aquinas College, will take a deep dive into the heart of evangelization, and how catechists are vessels of Christ’s love. She will highlight the importance of an interior spiritual life and being a witness to others.
With the tightened focus on the ministry of the catechist and their needs, the hope is to bring catechists and youth ministry volunteers to be formed together, especially in the light of the Eucharistic Revival. “Catechesis is critical to forming communities around the Eucharist,” said Isabel Fernandez, senior director of faith formation for the diocese. Quoting Ephesians 4:11, she referred to Catechist Day as, “equipping the saints for ministry.”
Catechist Formation Day 2023 is Saturday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m.-3:15 p.m. at Bishop Moore Catholic High School, 3901 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. To register or for more information go to https://CFD2023.eventbrite.com.
