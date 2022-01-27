WINTER PARK | A.J. Bert is a 17-year-old high school junior who enjoys interacting with other people when he volunteers.
And the son of a veterinarian also doesn’t mind being around animals, which is why he and his mother developed an idea that combined volunteering for those without homes and the animals they love.
“Some of these pets have never been to the vet or had any vaccinations,” said A.J., a student of Bishop Moore Catholic in Orlando. “It’s not just an animal to them. It’s the greatest thing they have, the closest relationship they have. Some of these people have no one else and nothing else and being able to take care of their pet is a huge weight off their shoulders.”
The idea to care for the pets of those without homes grew out of the volunteering with Christian Service Center in downtown Orlando. The center, which began in 1971 thanks to a partnership of local area churches, including St. James Cathedral, works to combat homeless and poverty through services such as rent assistance, healthcare, food and clothing. Along with his mother, A.J. would volunteer at the center with his sister, Bella, who is now in college.
Then the COVID pandemic took hold, creating more financial challenges as individuals and families saw a loss in wages or even a job altogether. Help agencies witnessed how basic needs in communities skyrocketed.
But there was another trend that happened through COVID. According to the ASPCA, some 23 million American households acquired a pet during the pandemic. It is a statistic that made Jacki, who owns 4 Paws Animal Clinic in Winter Park, and her son to think outside of the box in their volunteering.
They went to Christian Service Center with their idea of serving the pets of the homeless and the vulnerable. It is rare to find a shelter that will take both people and their pets, so pet care is a big need. The agency accepted the idea, even though no one could be sure if anyone would take up the offer of free veterinarian assistance.
But people trickled in, some with dogs, one or two with cats and, at their latest volunteering effort, the first turtle. It belonged to a woman, perhaps in 70s, and the turtle’s name was Tanya.
“This woman had this walker, and it was like all the stuff she owned, she kept on top of the walker,” A.J. said.
“And on top of all her possessions was a small aquarium with turtle inside,” Jacki recalled.
The woman had found the turtle. As Jacki cared for it, the vet knew the turtle might not last long in a small bowl.
“I asked her, ‘Would you consider releasing the turtle?’ And she said, ‘No. I need this.’ She needed that relationship with the turtle.”
“It means a lot to care for something,” A.J. added. “She asked for turtle food. One more thing for her to carry.”
“And we gave her some,” Jacki added, “and I’m sure she didn’t mind carrying it.”
Jacki and A.J. had been working at Christian Service Center offering pet services about once a month when, on Jan. 13, 2022, they combined efforts with ElleVet Project, a national nonprofit based in Maine with the support of some popular celebrities. It has been touring the country in a mobile van offering the same services Jacki and A.J. had already been doing — check-ups, vaccinations, wound care, skin and ear care and flea medication for pets whose owners are homeless.
Along with Tanya the turtle, A.J. and Jacki met Bellarina, 10-week-old Chihuahua-and-terrier pup who looked even smaller in A.J.’s six-foot, three-inch frame’s hands. His owner, who works but doesn’t have a home, received Bellarina as a pet and told the Orlando Sentinel, who covered the event, she was trying to save $55 for a vet exam. But she also had to save for a place to live, so she was grateful for Dr. Bert and A.J., who held the squirming pup as his mother did the vaccinations.
When the ElleVet Project finds an owner whose pet needs surgery, it refers the owner to a local veterinary hospital or veterinarian and covers the surgery costs. While in Orlando, project referred one owner to Dr. Bert. The dog was 10 years old, and had not been fixed. Jacki did the surgery in mid January.
For A.J., volunteering goes beyond mandatory hours needed while attending a Catholic school. Volunteering to the community and to others is a family affair. He still thinks about a family trip made to Haiti for two weeks when he was in the eighth grade.
“When I think about that trip, I think about how lucky I am and to have what I have. They have to walk hours to get to school, and I can get to school in 10 minutes, and in a car,” said A.J., a standout volleyball player. “The people we’ve met (with this pet project) are so thankful and appreciative. It’s cool to be able to do something that’s so positive.”
Christian Service Center is located at 808 West Central Blvd. in downtown Orlando. For more information, visit https://www.christianservicecenter.org. For more information about the ElleVet Project, visit https://ellevetproject.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.