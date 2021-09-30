ORLANDO | A band of brothers is on a mission to save babies across the diocese.
Eighteen different Knights of Columbus councils worked together at the Central Florida Laps for Life challenge and raised enough money for two new ultrasound machines. The Knights gifted this life-saving technology to Choices Women’s Clinic located next to the University of Central Florida.
Father José Bautista of St. Isaac Jogues Parish blessed the machines, Sept. 27. Marking almost one week into the 40 Days for Life campaign, Father Bautista spoke of the care for creation as the call of all Catholics.
Leidy Rivas, of Catholic Charities of Central Florida’s Culture of Life Office, assisted in the process and shared how although the ultrasound was invented in 1956, it wasn’t until the 1970s that it was widely used in the United States.
“As I reflected on this information, I came to the realization of how this technology has changed cultural perceptions of prenatal existence. I also recall receiving the ultrasound images of my children and having this overwhelming joy and sense of awe at creation,” she said. “Those images are what changes humanity and touches our hearts.”
The new clinic is intentionally located within one mile of the University of Central Florida, the second largest university in the United States. Vicky Mathews, executive director of Choices Women’s Clinic, said God provided this spot after two other landlords turned them away due to the nature of their business. She also shared successes already won due to the ability to allow patients and family members see life clearly with the high-tech machines.
Dawson Wright of St. Isaac Jogues Council 10462 rejoiced saying, “Today, we celebrate the efforts of all so that others can celebrate God’s gift of life. We come together to listen to many powerful testimonies of mothers and families who chose life, and we bless the machines that connect mothers to their unborn child.”
