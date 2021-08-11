ORLANDO | Excitement was in the air as thousands of students returned to Catholic schools Aug. 11.
Stephen Deighan, a teacher at St. Margaret Mary in Winter Park said he always looks forward to the privilege of teaching.
“I believe myself to be in an enviable situation. Each and every day I get to witness to Christ and his Catholic Church in the presence of young minds and hearts that, whether they realize it or not, are so very hungry for an encounter with the sacred heart of our Lord. In a way this is my own participation in the Road to Emmaus — walking with my students, and indeed their families, as they walk with and encounter Jesus.”
