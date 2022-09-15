ORLANDO | When she was 19 years old, Chloé Battle found herself confronting a decision that would change her life. Standing in front of Planned Parenthood in Indianapolis, she went in and terminated her pregnancy. She had twins she later named Michael and Benedict. 

Chloe Battle

Chloé Battle, director of JMJ Pregnancy Center shares her story at a Mass of Remembrance at Blessed Trinity Parish, Orlando, Sept. 10, 2022.

The JMJ Pregnancy Center director and convert to Catholicism now counsels other women embroiled in turmoil, deciding whether to embrace life or end it. In her address to participants Sept. 10, at the Day of Remembrance Mass at Blessed Trinity Parish, Orlando, she explained she does so because, “Although it’s been 21 years, the pain never goes away,” she said. “All of those pains remain, and they are stark remembrances.” 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.