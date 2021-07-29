CLERMONT | “I am with you always” (Mt 28:20) are the first words of Pope Francis’ address for the first World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly, July 25, 2021.
Acknowledging himself among the elderly, he joins Jesus in this affirmation of accompaniment and love.
In his letter to grandparents and the elderly, Pope Francis queried, “Think about: what is our vocation today, at our age? To preserve our roots, to pass on the faith to the young and to care for the little ones. Never forget this.” He added, “It makes no difference how old you are, whether you still work or not, whether you are alone or have a family, whether you became a grandmother or grandfather at a young age or later, whether you are still independent or need assistance. There is no retirement age from the work of proclaiming the Gospel.”
Bishop John Noonan agrees. “The grace-filled living of the elderly is a prayer offered to God for our notice that we might receive their blessing,” he said. “These men and women are God’s advocates whose wisdom guides us all the days of our lives. They know that God is ever present - He does not retire - and they model themselves to Him. As we would care for God living among us, so their presence requires our generosity of spirit and care.”
Father Ramon Bolatete, pastor of St. Faustina Parish, followed suit, honoring those among his congregation who so generously pray for the community and help raise grandchildren in the faith. This included Patricio and Elena Crisostomo. Juggling busy schedules, both assist their son and his wife in taking their granddaughters to church and faith formation.
“Now that I am a grandparent, I consider it not an obligation, but a commitment of love,” Elena said. “I do not stop being a parent just because my child reached the age of maturity, or is married, or is a parent. It is a partnership that I signed with God for as long as I live.”
The Crisostomos left the Philippines, their homeland, to follow their son and his family to the United States several years ago. For the couple, it simply made sense.
“When we receive the Sacrament of Matrimony, the mandate of Jesus to us is, ‘You are no longer two, but one,’” Patricio explained. “That love is founded by the love of Jesus Christ in Scripture. If we are one, then the fruit of that love, our son, is a part of us. When our son became a father, the grandchildren also became a part of the continuous teaching and practice of our faith. Because of this, we are able to continue teaching as an example of faith to them. Being part of their lives emanates that goodness of Jesus Christ in them.”
Elena and Patricio are retired, yet many seniors are still working and raising children, including Connie Pockett Stoops who is a sacristan at St. Faustina. She is happy about the pope’s proclamation.
She still works as a full-time teacher while serving as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion and a catechist.
“I think it’s wonderful. I wish my mom was alive to be here for that,” she said, adding she still finds it hard to believe she has a Medicare card, just recently turning 65. Thankfully, her two teenagers keep her feeling young. “I have a lot to do yet. I do stay busy. I am not perfect, but I do the best I can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.